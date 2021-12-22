American SpiralWeld Pipe Co., a subsidiary of American Cast Iron Pipe Co., plans to expand operations in Richland County, S.C. The $40 million investment will create 100 new jobs. The multi-year expansion, which will increase the company’s capacity to support growing demand, will be accomplished in phases. It is expected to be completed by 2025. American SpiralWeld Pipe manufactures steel pipe in diameters up to 144 inches. Spiral-welded steel pipe applications include transmission, distribution and collection lines for water and wastewater; penstocks; water intakes and outfalls; and structural pilings. The company also manufactures ductile iron pipe, valves and hydrants for the waterworks industry and electric-resistance-welded steel pipe for the energy industry.