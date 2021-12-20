Ternium USA Inc. will invest $98 million at its facility in Shreveport, La. The project, which will increase the company’s production capacity in the United States by 53%, will create 35 new direct jobs and retain 157 jobs. Ternium USA is adding a second coil paint line with a capacity of 120,000 tons per year. The investment also covers other improvements throughout the facility. Construction on the expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and commercial operations are expected to start by mid-2024.

The coil-coating process consists of cleaning, treating and painting flat sheet metal that is rolled into coils.

Ternium is Latin America’s leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America.