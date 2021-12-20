Sheffield Forgemasters signed up as a Tier One Partner with the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC), part of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland. The move will give the 200-year-old company, which was recently taken into public ownership, access to the AFRC’s research-and-development facilities focusing on emerging advanced manufacturing technologies such as residual stress, advanced furnaces and forging expertise in Industry 4.0 data analytics and modeling.

David Bond, Sheffield Forgemasters CEO, said, “We have a hugely talented and experienced workforce here in Sheffield tackling some of the biggest engineering challenges we face as the U.K. makes the transition to a net-zero economy and next-generation defense systems. As we move into a new phase of our growth and development – both in clean civil nuclear energy and defense technology – it is vital that we harness the best brains and cutting-edge equipment to support us on that journey.”

Helen Lightbody, AFRC COO, said, “South Yorkshire is the crucible of the forging and forming industry and has helped shape the destiny of the British economy since the first industrial revolution. Our mission at the AFRC is to bring industry, government and academia together to overcome these challenges and exploit the opportunities for this region and the wider world as it strives toward the goal of net zero and improved productivity.”

For over a decade, the AFRC has been pushing the limits of advanced manufacturing and engineering, helping companies of all sizes boost productivity and compete on a global stage. Its Sheffield office, supported by Sheffield City Council, helps forging and forming companies in South Yorkshire tap into pioneering metallurgy capabilities, numerical and analytical process modeling tools, and advanced industry-scale forging and forming equipment.