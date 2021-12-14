Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems designed, built and commissioned a 24-inch-wide, three-zone mesh-belt annealing furnace for a Midwest manufacturer of brass components. The furnace has a maximum operating temperature of 1650°F (900°C) and a capacity of 800 pounds/hour. It utilizes a blend of nitrogen and hydrogen atmospheres. The system incorporates an Allen-Bradley PLC and HMI with automated atmosphere and water temperature control and data logging. The integrated dew-point meter ensures precise process control for consistent and reliable part quality.

The company purchased the annealing furnace based on improved energy efficiency, reduced atmosphere consumption and superior part quality when compared to an older, existing furnace.