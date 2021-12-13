General Motors plans to invest more than $51 million to install state-of-the-art equipment at its Bedford, Ind., aluminum die-casting foundry to support the manufacture of drive unit castings for the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and other current casting applications. Renovation work will begin immediately at the facility. The all-electric Silverado, powered by the Ultium Platform, will debut on Jan. 5, 2022. Earlier this year, the 1-million-square-foot site began producing electric drive unit castings for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

GM’s Bedford plant opened in 1942 offers aluminum die-casting capabilities. The site’s nearly 900 hourly and salaried workers manage semi-permanent mold and die-casting processes that produce cylinder heads, cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components and drive unit housings used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.