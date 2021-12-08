The Aluminum Association launched the Choose Aluminum campaign, which includes a digital media ad buy, videos with workers and aluminum leaders, a new sustainability website and additional material highlighting the sustainable properties of the 100% recyclable metal. The campaign describes how aluminum is providing sustainable solutions in the areas of recycling, automotive production, building and construction more. It also tracks how the North American aluminum industry has reduced its carbon footprint by more than half over the last 30 years. The U.S. aluminum industry supports nearly 660,000 jobs and has invested over $3 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the past decade.

The aluminum industry is making continuous improvements in the environmental efficiency of producing the metal. A third-party life-cycle assessment of North America aluminum can production done in May 2021 showed that greenhouse-gas emissions have dropped 40% over the last 30 years.