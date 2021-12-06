Charter Manufacturing acquired Aarrowcast Inc., a Shawano, Wis.-based manufacturer of high-quality gray and ductile iron castings. Aarrowcast, a green sand foundry, offers a range of complex iron casting solutions to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across industries including agricultural equipment, compressors/ hydraulics, defense contractors, construction and mining and heavy-duty off-road vehicles. The company produces an estimated 85 million pounds of castings annually. Aarrowcast will operate as Charter Aarrowcast, joining Charter’s existing family of metals manufacturing businesses: Charter Automotive, Charter Dura-Bar, Charter Steel and Charter Wire.

According to Mequon, Wis.-based Charter Manufacturing, the acquisition expands its metals manufacturing offerings and will increase diversification of both its customer base and end markets.