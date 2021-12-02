Algoma Steel Group Inc., a Canadian producer of hot- and cold-rolled steel sheet and plate products, selected Danieli as the sole technology provider for its new electric-arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The facility will have a design capacity of 3.7 million tons of liquid steel with two 250-ton EAFs at its core, powered by two Q-One digital power systems with a rated capacity in excess of 190 MVA each. Q-One is a patented technology capable of continuously varying the frequency during each of the melting phases. The EAF facility is expected to be in operation in early 2024.

Danieli’s AC-Digimelter technology powered by Q-One digital power systems was determined to be the best choice for Algoma’s needs as it transitions away from basic oxygen steelmaking. The transformation is expected to reduce the company’s carbon emissions by approximately 70%.

The EAF will be designed to produce high-quality liquid steel from recycled steel scrap, with the option for the direct addition of a range of other iron inputs. Two new off-gas treatment plants and a dedicated recirculating water treatment plant will combine to provide the technology for emission control, filtration and water conservation. A new Danieli twin-tank vacuum degasser with an oxygen blowing facility will also be added to the process route to deliver advanced grades of steel and further enhance steel cleanliness and final product quality.