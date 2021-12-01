Aurubis AG and SMS group will build a multi-metal recycling plant in Augusta, Ga. Construction will start in mid-2022. Upon commissioning, which is scheduled for the first half of 2024, the plant will process about 90,000 tons of complex recycling materials annually. The project will create over 100 jobs in the region.

The companies will work closely together on the greenfield project Aurubis Richmond, with the SMS group planning the facility concept, delivering it and implementing it on-site. SMS group is delivering the technology for the top-blown rotary converter (TBRC), which processes complex recycling materials to recover copper, nickel, tin, zinc, precious metals and platinum group metals.