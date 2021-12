Austal USA contracted with Alabama steel provider SSAB to provide steel for U.S. Navy steel-hulled Towing, Salvage, and Rescue ships (T-ATS). The supplier partnership directly supports hundreds of jobs in the greater Mobile area from both companies.

Austal will source various strength and sized steel plating from SSAB capable of being cut, shaped, welded and fitted for the construction of valuable support ships and potential combat ships for our U.S. military.

