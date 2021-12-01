Hydro will build a state-of-the-art aluminum recycling plant that will produce 120,000 metric tons of aluminum extrusion ingot annually. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022, with production commencing in 2023. The plant in Cassopolis, Mich., will create approximately 70 direct jobs.

The facility will mark the first large-scale production of Hydro CIRCAL extrusion ingot in North America. Hydro CIRCAL extrusion ingot contains at least 75% post-consumer scrap certified by third-party auditors DNV GL. It will be used in critical automotive applications and other transportation sectors, consumer applications and building systems.