EOS developed a new alloy, EOS Aluminium Al2139 AM, that is engineered specifically for additive manufacturing (AM). In its heat-treated state, Al2139 AM achieves a yield and tensile strength around 500 MPa, which EOS says is the highest strength for an AM aluminum alloy.

Due to its fast and simple single-step heat-treatment procedure, companies can save up to 88% in active heat-treatment time, meaning parts can be manufactured faster. The material also has high strength at elevated temperatures up to 392°F (200°C) and good corrosion resistance. The increased strength properties give users an opportunity to significantly reduce the weight of manufactured parts without compromising on strength.