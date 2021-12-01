Airbus received orders and commitments for 408 aircraft (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) at the 2021 Dubai Air Show. The agreements covered the full range of commercial aircraft families, including a first commitment for the A350F freighter derivative.

On the opening day of the show, Indigo Partners portfolio airlines placed a firm order for 255 A321neo Family aircraft, including 29 XLR. The order breakdown is as follows: Wizz Air 102 aircraft; Frontier 91 aircraft; Volaris 39 aircraft; and JetSMART 23 aircraft. See the orders received on days two and three of the event here.