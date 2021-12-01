Desktop Metal and the University of Toledo Institute of Applied Engineering Research announced a partnership to support the development of nickel-titanium (Nitinol) alloys, Rene alloys and other non-weldable nickel-based, high-temperature materials for metal additive manufacturing (AM)

The materials would be used on Desktop Metal’s Production System platform, which leverages patent-pending single-pass jetting (SPJ) technology. Nitinol is a shape memory alloy used for medical applications; ultrahigh-temperature nickel-based superalloys, such as Rene alloys, are used for aerospace applications.