Industrial Heating is hosting three free webinars over the next three weeks, including two in the next couple of days. “Users of Industrial Hydrogen Look Beyond Delivered for Security of Supply” will be held tomorrow, November 30, at 11:00 a.m. (EST). “How to Help Your Customers Decide to Reshore” will be held Thursday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. (EST), and “Grinding and Polishing of Sample Materials for Microstructural Analysis and Hardness Testing” will be held Tuesday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. (EST). Registration for these webinars is free.

“Users of Industrial Hydrogen Look Beyond Delivered for Security of Supply” will answer the following questions:

Why is hydrogen for industrial delivery in shortfall now?

What can users expect to be the situation for the next 10 years?

What options are available to hydrogen users to meet their needs?

Register here.

“How to Help Your Customers Decide to Reshore” will teach attendees how to incorporate a supply-chain strategy and how to use Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to identify components/products likely for reshoring. Register here.

“Grinding and Polishing of Sample Materials for Microstructural Analysis and Hardness Testing” will cover types of abrasives used for grinding and polishing; choosing preparation surfaces based on material; how to adjust common preparation parameters; and water-free preparation for water-sensitive materials. Register here.