Nitrex Metal received an order from Elvial S.A., an aluminum extrusion company in Greece for a retort furnace. The furnace, which was installed and started up in July 2021, will help Elvial increase production of building materials. The NX-815 E operates with NX Connect software and uses NITREG-C (nitrocarburizing) and NITREG (gas nitriding) technologies for die extrusion. The machine is equipped with air conditioning, an exhaust gas neutralizer and 1,653 pounds (750 kg) of racking made from Inconel 600. The order also included a lifting device. All processes for this furnace are compliant to AMS 2759/10.

Elvial previously ordered an NX-815 E furnace from Nitrex Metal in 2016. It is still operational.