ExOne will install a metal 3D-printing system in the Schunk Sinter Metals location in Thale, Germany, to provide serial production of sintered metal parts to automotive, aerospace, medical and other customers throughout Europe – starting with 316L stainless steel and later expanding to other materials. Schunk plans to integrate ExOne’s metal binder-jetting technology into its industrial ecosystem, which already includes other methods of 3D-printing producing parts with different materials such as copper, stainless steel and low-alloyed steel.

According to Schunk, it will use the binder-jetting system to develop technologies and parts that go beyond what the company can provide with traditional sintered metal components and conventional manufacturing processes such as metal injection molding.

“We believe binder jetting offers four primary advantages. In addition to speed and freedom of design, the ability to produce large volumes and a large selection of materials is fairly unique among 3D-printing processes,” said Tobias Franz Heusel, global account manager at Schunk.