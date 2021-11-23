The precipitation-hardenable aluminum alloy 6061 (AA 6061) is favored for aerospace components and automotive parts. However, the tenacious oxide layer on the surface greatly limits the quality and applicability of joining AA 6061. This paper investigates the joining method of solid-state diffusion bonding for AA 6061 plates and the effects of post-weld heat treatment (PWHT) on the joint interface.
Effect of Post-Weld Heat Treatment on the Solid-State Diffusion Bonding of 6061 Aluminum Alloy
November 23, 2021
No Comments