SECO/VACUUM received an order for two vacuum tempering furnaces from an international cutting-tool manufacturer. The furnaces will augment the company’s capacity, which currently includes four vacuum tempering furnaces of the same configuration at its North Carolina manufacturing facility. The two horizontal, front-loading Vector furnaces are designed with an all-metal hot zone for clean vacuum processing. As with the earlier furnaces, the new furnaces include convection fans and a pressurized gas quench for rapid cooling.

According to SECO/VACUUM, Vector single-chamber vacuum furnaces are suited for cutting-tool manufacturers. They can be used for most standard hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat-treating, brazing and sintering applications. Vector produces uniform high-quality parts with repeatable accuracy.