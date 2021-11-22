Kanthal signed a licensing agreement with Nycast, a Swedish company that develops electric process gas heating solutions. Under the agreement, Kanthal has the exclusive right to use Nycast’s technology for heating large amounts of process gas at high pressure up to 2012°F (1100°C). The technology is vital for industries, such as steelmaking, with a need to heat high volumes of process gas to high temperature looking to lower their CO 2 emissions.

The first version of the heater started up in 2013 in metals research institute Swerim’s testing facilities in northern Sweden and has been running problem-free ever since. The modular heater can be scaled up to desired temperature, flow and pressure.

“Fossil-free heating of process gas at high temperatures will be crucial for many industries to minimize their carbon footprint and this addition to our product portfolio will allow us to deliver a solution for them,” said Anders Björklund, president at Kanthal.