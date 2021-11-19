Nucor Corp. will add a blast and prime line at its steel plate mill currently under construction in Brandenburg, Ky. The blast and prime line will have an annual capacity of approximately 120,000 tons and will provide the Nucor Plate Group with even broader capabilities and offerings for customers of wider and thicker plate products. According to Nucor, the line will enable the company to better serve customers in markets including military, infrastructure, heavy equipment and offshore wind.

The Nucor Steel Brandenburg plate mill is a $1.7 billion capital investment that will employ approximately 400 workers when it is fully operational. Scheduled to start up in the fourth quarter of 2022, the facility will be able to produce 97% of plate products consumed domestically.