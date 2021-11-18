Under a licensing agreement with Sweden’s Nycast, Kanthal has the exclusive right to market the company’s technology for heating large amounts of process gas at high pressure up to 2012°F (1100°C).

The gas heating technology is suited for use in industries such as petrochemicals and steel. The technology allows companies to heat high volumes of process gas to high temperature while lowering CO 2 emissions. The modular heater can be scaled up to desired temperature, flow and pressure. The first version of the heater was started in 2013 in the testing facilities of Swerim, a Swedish metals research institute in northern Sweden. The heater has been running problem-free ever since, according to Kanthal.

