Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), issued a statement praising President Biden’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the creation of a task force to implement the new law.

“This day is long-awaited, not just by those of us in the steel industry but by all Americans,” Dempsey said. “Modernizing our roads and bridges, ports and waterways, water infrastructure, the electric grid, and investing in electric vehicle systems, is critical to our safety and security. We applaud the fact that the new law, and the executive order implementing it, have a strong focus on enhancing U.S. competitiveness and using American-made products – including by using American-made steel, which is cleaner and more sustainable than steel made in the other leading steel-producing countries.”