Boeing received an order from India’s Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, for 72 737 MAX airplanes. Valued at nearly $9 billion, the order is a key endorsement of the 737 family's capability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market.

Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family: the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market.