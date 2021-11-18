Spectro Alloys, a Minnesota-based recycler of aluminum, announced approximately $10 million in plant upgrades to be completed in early 2022. The projects include a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse and new state-of-the-art pollution control equipment, which will help the company provide even more benefits from the recycling process.

Founded in 1973, Spectro Alloys recycles aluminum for regional die casters and foundries. The recycled material is then made into new products people use every day in the automotive, power sports, home, turf and snow-maintenance industries.