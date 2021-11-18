Nitrex Metal Inc. (Nitrex) has been selected for the “Global Thought Leaders” series broadcast on CBS News. The feature showcases the company as an industry innovator whose surface-treatment solutions enhance the metallurgical properties of components increasing their durability, wear and corrosion resistance while contributing to a more sustainable future. Nitrex’s nitriding process, vacuum furnaces, services centers, proprietary software and controls make the company a fully integrated solutions provider.

Nitrex was founded in 1984 in Montreal and operates three business units: Nitrex Turnkey Systems (NTS), a provider of turnkey nitriding, nitrocarburizing and vacuum heat-treat systems; Heat Treating Services (HTS), a worldwide network of commercial heat-treating service centers; and UPC, a provider of controls upgrade and automation solutions for surface treatment and combustion. Nitrex serves its customers globally from 16 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Italy, France and China.