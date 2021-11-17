TÜV Rheinland opened its newest testing services laboratory in West Unity, Ohio. Specializing in nondestructive and destructive testing services for the automotive and aviation/aerospace industries, TÜV Rheinland of North America’s northwest Ohio facility is equipped to provide a full range of testing requirements. The facility includes a custom-built, fully automated magnetic-particle system that provides efficiency and accuracy not achievable with off-the-shelf systems. Production hardness testing and additional nondestructive testing capabilities will also be offered.

According to TÜV Rheinland, the facility is conveniently located close to several manufacturing hub cities and further expands the range of capabilities and geographic reach already available through the company’s existing laboratories in North America. TÜV Rheinland of North America is a subsidiary of the TÜV Rheinland Group of Germany.