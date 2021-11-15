Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems commissioned an integral-quench furnace line to a supplier of specialty nut and bolt assemblies in the eastern United States. The furnace line includes an integral-quench furnace, parts washer, temper and associated material handling and load storage. The system is designed to process loads measuring 24 inches wide x 24 inches long x 20 inches high and weighing up to 1,500 pounds. It includes custom-designed material handing to eliminate the need for expensive cast base trays.

The furnace line includes fire suppression in the oil quench tank. Gasbarre’s design also enables the company to increase the load size, allowing for higher throughput per load.