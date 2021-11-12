The self-scoring Lubriscore system grants a number of stars to products showing a virtuous profile on lifecycle criteria: raw materials and design/production/transport/use/end of life. Condaforge and Orafor lubricants are graphite and graphite-free water–based forging solutions. They ensure less fumes in the workplace and reduce fire risks. Ammonia-free and odorless, they provide a friendly working environ-ment with safe operating conditions. Condaforge 625 and 635 offer low-friction-ratio coefficients and excellent adhesion at high temperatures. As a result, they can reduce your consumption by 20% and increase your productivity by 10%. Condaforge 625 and 635 each have a 2-star rating on Lubriscore. www.condatcorp.com



