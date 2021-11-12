The Brokk Cart improves efficiency when moving remote-controlled demolition robots across hard, level surfaces, such as those in a maintenance shop. The wheeled cart provides operators and techni-cians with a sturdy transportation and storage solution, allowing them to push select Brokk machines and smaller demolition robots without engaging the robot’s power. In maintenance situations or in case of power failure, contractors can load the refractory demolition robot onto the cart and then easily ma-neuver it around the shop without having to use a forklift in tight spaces. Made from T6-6061 air-craft-grade aluminum, the Brokk Cart supports up to 4,000 pounds. www.brickingsolutions.com



