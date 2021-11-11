GE announced its plan to form three global public companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, energy and healthcare. The company will combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital into one business, positioned to lead the energy transition, and then pursue a tax-free spin-off of this business in early 2024. GE will pursue a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health in early 2023. Following these transactions, GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping the future of flight.

As independently run companies, the businesses will be better positioned to deliver long-term growth and create value for customers. Learn more about the GE's plan here.