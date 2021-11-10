Pfeiffer Vacuum

The OmniControl unit allows comprehensive control of a complete vacuum system using just one device. It combines the control of the total pressure with the control of the vacuum pumps. The unit communicates with products that support the Pfeiffer Vacuum RS-485 protocol (e.g., HiPace, HiScroll, HiLobe, MVP and DigiLine). This makes it possible to exchange and process data between various Pfeiffer Vacuum products without any difficulty and without having to invest in additional devices. The 3.5-inch touchscreen with an intuitive user interface ensures easy and convenient control of the vacuum system. For example, a button for switching the devices on and off can be added. The total pressure and the pump parameters can be displayed at the same time. With the Gauge/IO option, there is no need for a separate vacuum gauge controller. Various inputs and outputs are provided for connecting external components.

