Harper International

The lab-scale rotary furnace allows producers of advanced materials to optimize their process parameters on a small scale to ensure capability and quality requirements are achieved prior to investment in production-scale thermal-processing equipment. The furnace delivers superior temperature uniformity for batch or continuous processing of advanced materials, including granular, powder or particulate aggregates at operating temperatures up to 2192°F (1200°C). Add-on options for controlled atmospheres and material handling are available.

www.harperintl.com