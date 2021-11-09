Registration for IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating Online Learning Course is now open. Scheduled to begin January 17, 2022, the six-week class will run through February 27. The flexible online format and interactive forums are just some of the benefits of this class. Click here to register.

The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control, and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final-exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material. For a complete list of the topics covered, visit https://www.ihea.org/event/OnlineWinter21.

This affordable course is ideal for students to learn through a virtual format while at home or in the office, allowing them to go at their own pace. It offers indispensable tools to industrial process heating operators and users of all types of industrial heating equipment. Throughout the in-depth online course, students learn safe, efficient operation of industrial heating equipment, how to reduce energy consumption and ways to improve the bottom line. The content provides an overview of essential information used throughout the industry.

Industry expert Jack Marino will lead students in this six-week online course. A registered professional engineer with over 40 years of experience in the heat-processing industry, Marino has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in engineering science from Penn State.

Cost for IHEA members is $750 or one member voucher, and cost for non-members is $925. Registration fee includes an electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course. Students who successfully complete the course will receive 18 PDHs. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.