Bodycote is expanding its hot isostatic pressing (HIP) capability in Greenville, S.C., by adding two vessels. The new HIP capacity, which will be online in the first half of 2022, will focus on developments in additive manufacturing (AM) and advanced materials. Bodycote’s Greenville site is a Nadcap-accredited and holds several core OEM approvals. The facility includes numerous vacuum furnaces and other capabilities well suited to support AM customers.

According to Bodycote, it operates the world’s largest network of HIP equipment. The company has more than 50 HIP vessels of varying sizes in multiple locations. Processing capability can accommodate components that are nominally up to 6.5 feet in diameter and 12 feet high and weigh over 66,000 pounds (30,000 kg).

Bodycote’s Greenville site also serves aerospace, defense, medical and general industrial customers throughout the southeastern region.