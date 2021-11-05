Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. entered into a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the Better Climate Challenge initiative, a new government-sponsored effort challenging organizations to set ambitious, portfolio-wide GHG emission reduction goals. As part of the partnership, the DOE will provide technical assistance and opportunities to learn and share actionable best practices for carbon reduction. Through the Better Climate Challenge, Cleveland-Cliffs remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25% by 2030 from 2017 levels. This goal represents combined Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) GHG emission reductions on a mass basis across all operations.

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said, “Our operations are among the most environmentally friendly of their kind in the world, but we still continue to make improvements to reduce carbon emissions. This includes the use of HBI in blast furnaces, the increased utilization of prime scrap in our BOFs and, with that, the corresponding reduction in coke rate.”