GKN Additive successfully adapted and enhanced DP600-like material – a widely used low-alloy, dual-phase steel in the automotive industry – for additive manufacturing (AM). The development will enable diverse designs and applications in automotive and other industrial sectors.

The newly developed metal-powder materials DPLA (dual phase low alloy) and FSLA (free sintering low alloy) meet similar requirements for mechanical properties as DP600, such as higher ultimate tensile strength (UTS) and low yield strength to UTS ratio. The materials can be used in laser powder-bed fusion (DPLA) and binder jetting (FSLA), which is a first for these two additive-manufacturing processes according to GKN Additive.

