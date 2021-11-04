ArcelorMittal Mining Canada will invest approximately $165.5 million in its Port-Cartier pellet plant, enabling the facility to convert its entire 10 million metric ton per year pellet production to direct reduced iron (DRI) pellets by the end of 2025.

The investment will enable the Port-Cartier plant to become one of the world’s largest producers of DRI pellets, the raw material feedstock for ironmaking in a DRI furnace. The project includes the implementation of a flotation system that will enable a significant reduction of silica in the iron-ore pellets.

Here’s the story.