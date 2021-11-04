On the heels of a semiconductor supply shortage, carmakers now have to worry about a magnesium, which is a key raw material used in the making of aluminum alloys. China produces about 90% of the world’s magnesium, but production stalled in September and October because the nation’s ongoing energy crisis.

According to this article, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), along with 11 other industrial trade associations, issued a warning about the impending magnesium shortage.

A semiconductor shortage already forced the world’s largest carmakers – including Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan and Honda – to make major production cuts in the early months of 2021.