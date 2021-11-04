Electric-vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors opened the doors of its advanced manufacturing plant powertrain manufacturing factories in Casa Grande, Ariz., in late September. Lucid Air luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line soon after.

The company began delivering its Lucid Air Dream Edition models in late October. Grand Touring, Touring and Air Pure model deliveries are expected to follow. The company says it has received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air.

The EPA’s official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition is 520 miles on a single charge, which is the longest range (more than 100 miles over its closest competitor) for any electric car rated by the association. The Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieved EPA estimated ranges far beyond any other EV.