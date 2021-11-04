Tata Steel commissioned its first steel recycling plant in Rohtak, Haryana. The facility, which is also the first of its kind in India, will be capable of recycling 500,000 tons per year of scrap steel.

Scrap would be procured from market segments such as end-of-life vehicles, industrial applications, construction and demolition. The scrap would then be processed through mechanized equipment, and the high-quality processed scrap would be supplied for downstream steelmaking.

