Desktop Metal opened a new in-house manufacturing facility in Massachusetts that will more than triple the final assembly space currently dedicated to the Production System metal 3D-printing platform. The facility is part of a strategic plan to accelerate the production ramp of Desktop Metal’s flagship Production System P-50 printer, for which the company is engaged in component procurement and assembly of initial builds targeted for shipment in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Production System is an industrial manufacturing platform powered by Desktop Metal’s Single Pass Jetting technology. It is designed to achieve speeds up to 100 times those of legacy powder-bed fusion additive-manufacturing technologies and enable production quantities of up to millions of parts per year at costs competitive with conventional mass-production techniques.