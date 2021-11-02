SECO/WARWICK will deliver a vacuum furnace to a European manufacturer of heavy equipment. The furnace, which has workspace dimensions of 600 x 600 x 900 mm, will be used for hardening and tempering processes for steel. Its design has been customized in order to meet the demands of a dedicated thermal process used in the production of aircraft landing gear. SECO/WARWICK engineers fitted the furnace with a non-standard system for sub-quenching with liquid nitrogen, which enables the required quick cool-down of landing-gear components.

The furnace is equipped with a directional cooling option and convection heating system with a specially designed fan. In addition, the Vector was fitted with non-standard heating elements at the front and back of the hot zone and hardening nozzles in the top of the furnace to ensure the optimum fit of the heating chamber capacity to the customer’s components.

The furnace will significantly increase the company’s capacity for this component and improve its process parameters.