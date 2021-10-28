IHEA’s Combustion Seminar and Safety Standards and Codes Seminar will be held concurrently November 9-10 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. The fall seminars include a joint tabletop exhibition and reception November 9. Registration is still open for the events.

The Combustion Seminar includes 16 sessions focused on providing attendees with insights into industrial combustion technology. The course is led by subject matter experts in a noncommercial environment. Session topics include:

Combustion chemistry and the efficiency of combustion.

The flame safety requirements of combustion systems.

Process and ratio controls, with exposure to microprocessor equipment.

Types of available industrial burners.

Supply and control of the fuel and air for systems.

Preheated combustion air.

Furnace recuperators.

The two-day Safety Standards and Codes Seminar includes a comprehensive review of the NFPA 86 standard. The class will be taught by instructors who were heavily involved with the 2019 revision of NFPA 86, Standards for Ovens & Furnaces. It will include discussion of the updates as well as an extensive explanation of safety topics.

Click here to register for these seminars.