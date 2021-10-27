Kolene Corp., a Detroit-based provider of molten salt-bath equipment and specialty chemical formulations, acquired Upton Industries of Roseville, Mich. Upton Industries designs and manufactures thermal-processing systems for the heat-treating industry, including box-type, car-bottom and specialty furnaces utilizing electric or gas heating. Kolene will maintain both the Detroit headquarters location and the Roseville location, which will be home to all Kolene’s manufacturing and fabrication. By bringing the two companies together, the new Kolene will house nearly 50,000 square feet of manufacturing, fabrication and commercial processing capabilities.

“After thoroughly evaluating Upton’s capabilities, it was apparent that there are tremendous synergies between the two companies,” said W. Scott Schilling, Kolene’s president. “Capitalizing on these synergies will allow Kolene to expand into applications and revenue segments where it has not historically been. Kolene will also have the ability to become more vertically integrated due to Upton’s manufacturing and fabrications capabilities.”