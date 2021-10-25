SECO/WARWICK received an order from a Polish company that specializes in the field of automotive engines, filters, electric equipment and cooling systems for a vacuum furnace for aluminum brazing. According to SECO/WARWICK, the furnace is designed specifically for vacuum brazing aluminum components and will be the largest of its kind in Poland. The customer provided detailed guidelines related to complex solutions in terms of automatic loading and transport of parts, along with precise control and uniformity of the temperature distribution.



The furnace, which includes an extensive pumping system that delivers extremely high vacuum, is connected with a dedicated cooling station that significantly increases its performance. According to SECO/WARWICK, the furnace has been installed in a new production plant that will increase the company’s capacity.