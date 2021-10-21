Sandvik Materials Technology received an order for nuclear tubes and pipes from a low-carbon energy company for the development of nuclear power stations in the United Kingdom. Sandvik will supply nuclear tubes and pipes in 29 dimensions in grade 3R65, a molybdenum-alloyed austenitic stainless chromium-nickel steel with a low carbon content. The tubes will be mainly used to connect different systems close to the second reactor at the Hinkley Point C power station in Bristol, England.

The materials will require a high degree of cleanliness to meet the nuclear RCC-M design code, with firm controls on instructions and procedures and regular on-site third-party inspections during manufacturing. The tubes and pipes will be manufactured at Sandvik’s production unit in Sandviken, Sweden.