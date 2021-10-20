Tenaris reactivated its plant in Baytown, Texas, bringing additional heat-treatment and threading capacity to its U.S. network to support the company’s increased domestic production. Tenaris started to prepare the mill for the restart in March by installing new equipment, performing commissioning work, testing systems and processes, and hiring and training new employees. The plant will be heat treating and finishing production from Tenaris’ Bay City, Texas, seamless mill, which is nearing full capacity. According to Tenaris, demand for OCTG has been rising amid an improving market.

The Baytown restart is the latest in a series of facility restarts and production increases across company operations since March 2021. Tenaris started production of steel at its first U.S. melt shop in Koppel, Pa., after a $15 million investment; reopened its Ambridge, Pa., seamless pipe mill; and increased industrial activity at its operations in Conroe, Texas, and Hickman, Ark.