Q3 results should be out in a few weeks, but it’s worth noting that U.S. Steel had a strong second quarter. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel earned a $1.012 billion profit, benefitting from high prices, robust demand and generally favorable market conditions. U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt described it as “an exceptional quarter for U.S. Steel.”
U.S. Steel had Strong Q2
October 20, 2021
