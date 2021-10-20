Want to learn more about what has happened to the once-largest steel mill in the world, check out the video link here. This is an interesting example of what can happen to once-industrial land. The story has a personal connection for our editor, Reed Miller, who once worked for Bethlehem-owned, Lukens Inc.-owned Washington Steel (WS) prior to Bethlehem’s bankruptcy. WS was closed, laying off 540 people, just months after Miller left the company seeking more-secure employment.